God of War Ragnarök releases new Game+ mode. Find out what's new

Santa Monica Studio has released the highly anticipated New Game+ mode for God of War Ragnarök. This update introduces new equipment, enchantments, stronger enemies, and other features to enhance your gameplay experience. To activate the mode, players must complete the game once in any difficulty level, allowing them to carry over unlocked equipment and skills onto a new playthrough. However, certain questlines in the main story must be completed to access Sonic and Hex arrows at the start of the game.

