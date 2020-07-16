Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) ventured into the health security segment with the COVID Defence Security Range of products in May. The company has launched a ‘UV Case’. The company claims the new range of products helps sanitizing daily objects, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with several people before entering a premise.

The new UV Case from Godrej uses the UV-C light disinfection technology. The cleaning process is based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. According to the company, UV-C Sterilization is the most established scientiﬁc method for dry killing more than 65 families of pathogens, viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-1.

The company claims the product has undergone rigorous testing - both at in-house and leading external laboratories such as CSIR, an ICMR approved laboratory based in Chennai.

GSS claims the sanitisation process of the UV Case is chemical-free and helps kill 99% viruses and germs. The UV case can sanitise everything from cash, jewellery, mobile phones to masks, and PPE Kits.

Since exposure to UV C Light can be harmful when it comes in human contact, the Godrej UV Case gets an auto cutoff feature that instantly shuts the light when the door is opened during the operation. The device also gets a pull-out tray.

The UV Case comes in 3 sizes of 15L, 30L, and 54L ranging for home use to industrial use. The price of the products starts at ₹8,999.

The products are currently available across stores from GSS and will be available on their e-commerce website (shop.godrejsecure.com).

Commenting on the launch Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President, Godrej Security Solutions said, “Studies show that UV-C light has been used extensively for more than 40 years in disinfecting drinking water, wastewater, air, pharmaceutical products, and surfaces against a whole suite of human pathogens. Today, health security has become a priority for everyone. There is an increased need for a product post-COVID-19 that would sanitise anything that has been brought home from external environments. The Godrej UV Case meets this need; it disinfects and decontaminates almost everything used by an individual daily from mobiles, masks, newspaper, clothes, accessories, books, bags and many other innumerable articles."

“It will also be helpful for the healthcare sector for sanitisation of PPEs kits. As a market leader, it was incumbent on us to launch a product only after rigorous internal and external testing before it could reach consumers. With the UV Case, we move one step closer to achieving our mission of making the world a safer and healthier place," he added.

