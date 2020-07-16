Godrej launches new UV Case to disinfect smartphones, masks

Commenting on the launch Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President, Godrej Security Solutions said, “Studies show that UV-C light has been used extensively for more than 40 years in disinfecting drinking water, wastewater, air, pharmaceutical products, and surfaces against a whole suite of human pathogens. Today, health security has become a priority for everyone. There is an increased need for a product post-COVID-19 that would sanitise anything that has been brought home from external environments. The Godrej UV Case meets this need; it disinfects and decontaminates almost everything used by an individual daily from mobiles, masks, newspaper, clothes, accessories, books, bags and many other innumerable articles."