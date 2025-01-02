Samsung is reportedly expanding its Good Lock app globally with the One UI 7 update, enhancing usability and features. The app, which currently operates in over 40 countries, may also launch on the Google Play Store, supporting 23 functions including custom wallpapers and folder icon options.

Samsung is reportedly set to expand the reach of its Good Lock app with the rollout of One UI 7, its latest Android 15-based update. The app, a comprehensive customisation suite for Galaxy smartphones, enables users to enhance their devices with a variety of unique features not available by default.

Currently accessible in over 40 countries via the Galaxy Store, Good Lock is tipped to become available globally, according to posts on the One UI subreddit cited bySamMobile. A moderator on Samsung’s official support forum has purportedly confirmed these plans, adding that the app might also be launched on the Google Play Store, increasing its accessibility. The app is said to be in the final stages of internal testing and could debut alongside the stable release of One UI 7.

One UI 7 is expected to introduce several enhancements to the Good Lock app, improving usability and addressing the complexity arising from its growing feature set. A redesigned interface will include app filters for easier navigation, a new 'My Page' tab featuring a dedicated widget, gesture animation tuning, and expanded edge panel customisation.

With the update, Good Lock will reportedly support 23 functions, including a routine gallery for sharing and adding routines with other Galaxy users, and the ability to assign different wallpapers to the home and lock screens. The app icon, title, and status bar colours will now adapt dynamically to the selected wallpaper.

Other notable additions include folder icon customisation, app icon shape selection, air command customisation, and the option to automatically save videos to external storage.