Good news for gamers! Valve announces Steam Machine, a new powerful video-game console — Check release date, features

In good news for gamers, Valve Corp. on Wednesday unveiled the Steam Machine, which is designed for playing PC games and also announced two new products.

“We’ve been super happy with the success of Steam Deck, and a lot of the feedback we’ve received from gamers about it is what encouraged us to expand the options for Steam users,” Valve said in a statement.

The company says that the new machine will be more than six times as powerful as the Steam Deck. Customers will be able to access their Steam games, and the machine will support 4K resolutions at 60 frames-per-second.

Here are the key things you should know. When will the company release a new console? The new console will be released in early 2026.

What will be the Steam Machine price? Well, the price is not yet known. The company is expected to announce the costing soon.

What interface will the console have? The console will use the SteamOS interface that debuted three years ago on Steam Deck.

Will Steam Machine come in different variants? Yes, the Steam Machine will arrive in two models — 512GB and 2TB. Both come with expandable storage via microSD.

It will be available to purchase either as a standalone or in a bundle with a new Steam-branded controller.

Key features of Steam Machine — OS is optimised for gaming, with fast suspend/resume, and cloud saves.

— It's a powerful PC gaming packed into a roughly 6-inch (~160mm) cube.

— Steam Machine runs Valve’s gaming-first operating system.

— SteamOS is designed to provide a plug-and-play user experience, while keeping the power and flexibility of a PC.

How many people use Steam? According to Bloomberg, Valve’s digital platform Steam is already used by more than 40 million daily active players and has become synonymous with PC gaming.

Valve announces 2 other products Steam Controller — Steam Controller comes with magnetic thumbsticks using TMR technology.

— Steam Controller can be used to play even your favorite mouse and keyboard games.

— With increased precision and customizability, it's another way to enjoy fast-paced FPS games, says the company.

Steam Frame — Steam Frame is a streaming-first, wireless VR headset + controllers that can handle the Steam library.

— Steam Frame includes next-generation magnetic thumbsticks for precision and capacitive finger sensing.

— Just like Steam Deck and Steam Machine, Steam Frame will have a verified program that helps you see which games in your library (VR and non-VR) will work stand-alone.

— Steam Frame controllers are tracked in space by the headset, and come with all the inputs needed for your VR games.