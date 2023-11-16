Good news for PlayStation 5 owners! Enjoy up to 6 months of free Apple Music: Here's how
Sony's collaboration with Apple allows PlayStation 5 users to get a six-month free subscription to Apple Music. New users can enjoy six months, while returning subscribers can access five months for free.
