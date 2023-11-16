Sony's collaboration with Apple allows PlayStation 5 users to get a six-month free subscription to Apple Music. New users can enjoy six months, while returning subscribers can access five months for free.

Sony has reportedly teamed up with Apple to offer PlayStation 5 users the opportunity to enjoy up to six months of Apple Music for free. In a unique promotion, both new and returning customers can now claim five months of complimentary Apple Music, and this offer can be redeemed within a one-year timeframe.

As per a report by Gadgets360, Sony's current-generation gaming console owners were previously eligible for a promotion by the Cupertino company, providing them with a six-month free access to Apple TV+.

Reportedly, in a recent collaboration with Apple, Sony revealed that users of their newest console can receive a complimentary six-month subscription to Apple Music. This offer is exclusive to individuals who haven't previously explored Apple's streaming service, while returning subscribers can still enjoy five months of free access. To activate the free subscription, all you need is a PlayStation 5 and your Apple ID.

To access the complimentary subscription, download the Apple Music app on your PlayStation 5. Launch the app from the "All apps" section in Media home, log in using your Apple ID, and accept the offer to enjoy six months (or five months for previous users) of free access to Apple Music.

It is important to mention that the promotion remains valid for a year from the announcement date, allowing you to claim the offer until November 15, 2024. Notably, last year, Apple provided PlayStation users with six months of complimentary access to Apple TV+.

As per Sony's website, once users claim their free Apple Music subscription on their device, they can access it across all supported platforms. The music streaming platform is compatible with various Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Additionally, it is accessible on Android smartphones, Windows (via the Microsoft Store), and various smart speakers, including Amazon, Google Nest, and Sonos.

