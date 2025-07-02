Subscribe

Good news for WWE 2K25 fans: The game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, pre-orders now live

WWE 2K25 is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, following its debut on other platforms. The game offers three editions, including exclusive content and pre-order bonuses. This release aims to enhance the Switch 2's third-party game library.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated2 Jul 2025, 10:26 PM IST
2K has officially announced that WWE 2K25 will be launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this month.
2K has officially announced that WWE 2K25 will be launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this month.

2K has officially announced thatWWE 2K25 will be launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this month. The popular wrestling simulation title, which debuted across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in March, is scheduled to arrive on the new Nintendo console on 23 July. Pre-orders for the game are now live on the Nintendo eShop, accompanied by a fresh trailer tailored for the Switch 2 version.

Much like its counterparts on other platforms,WWE 2K25 for the Switch 2 will be available in three editions: Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline. Players on Nintendo’s latest hardware will have access to the full suite of game modes and match types, including the open-world experience ‘The Island’, which had previously been limited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition to ‘The Island’, fan-favourite modes such as 2K Showcase, MyGM, MyFaction, MyRise, and Universe will also be included in the Switch 2 release.

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 and includes the base game. Those who pre-order this edition will also receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, featuring five playable superstars and themed items for ‘The Island’.

Moreover, the Deadman Edition, retailing at $99.99, expands on the base offering with extra content including persona cards for Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90), an interactive Urn object, Undertaker’s ‘95 Mask for in-game use, and Brother Love as a manager. It also comes bundled with the Season Pass for post-launch DLC and 15,000 in-game VC.

Also Read | Switch 2 title Donkey Kong Bananza to feature in June Nintendo Direct

At the top end, The Bloodline Edition is priced at $129.99 and includes all content from the previous editions, as well as the Ringside Pass and The Rock Nation of Domination Pack. This premium version also includes exclusive persona cards for Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, additional cosmetic items, and the forthcoming WrestleMania 41 Pack, which will add new playable superstars and the WrestleMania 41 arena at a later date.

The arrival of WWE 2K25 on the Switch 2 continues Nintendo’s efforts to strengthen the console’s third-party game library. Since its release on 5 June, the hybrid handheld has seen key titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Split Fiction make their debut.

Later this month, Nintendo is also set to launch the console-exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza.

The wrestling title had been confirmed for the Switch 2 earlier this year during Nintendo’s full reveal of the console in April, following growing demand for more AAA titles on the platform.

 
