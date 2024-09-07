‘Google abused its dominance’: UK regulator slams tech giant for ‘anti-competitive’ practices in ad service business
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority accuses Google of abusing its dominant position in ad tech, harming UK publishers and advertisers.
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is abusing its dominant position in advertising technology, the UK’s antitrust agency warned in a move that could pave the way for hefty fines and an order to change one of the tech giant’s most lucrative businesses.
