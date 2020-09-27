Home >Technology >News >Google accidentally leaks Pixel 5 design, price ahead of 30 Sept event
1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 09:57 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The Google Pixel 5 was accidentally leaked in video by the company’s official Japanese account
  • The leaked video not only gives us a view of the front portion of the smartphone but also mentions the price

Google’s upcoming Pixel launch event on 30 September will be giving us a good glimpse at the Pixel 5. However, it seems the company might have mistakenly revealed the new device through an official handle.

The Google Pixel 5 was accidentally leaked in video by the company’s official Japanese account. The leaked video not only gives us a view of the front portion of the smartphone but also mentions the price.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the tweet that leaked the video also provided a link to purchase the new Pixel 5 but the page was not live. The tweet tells us that the new Google Pixel 5 has been priced at 74,800 Yen ( which roughly translates to 52,000).

While the video doesn’t give us a complete idea of the phone looks, we know that it follows the design elements of the recently launched Pixel 4A. The device comes with a punch hole display on the top left corner of the screen. The video also emphasises on 5G connectivity.

The leaked video stated, “Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order. Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs."

The 30 September event will host the launch of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G as well as a new Nest speaker and a Chromecast.

