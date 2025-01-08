Google has begun rolling out a software update for its Pixel 4a smartphones, aiming to improve battery performance stability. The update, which is being delivered to all devices running Android 13 starting 8 January, introduces new battery management features. However, for certain units, it may lead to reduced battery capacity and slower charging speeds.

According to Google’s support page for the Pixel 4a Battery Performance Programme, this update is designed to stabilise the battery's performance over time. Impacted devices, as Google describes them, may see shorter battery life between charges, changes to the battery-level indicator, and a decline in charging performance after installing the update.

To address the potential inconvenience caused to users, Google is offering compensation options. Owners of affected Pixel 4a devices can choose a free battery replacement or opt for financial compensation. Customers may claim a one-time payment of $50 (approximately £40) or a $100 (roughly £80) credit towards a new Pixel phone purchased via Google’s online store.

For those opting for battery replacement, services are available at authorised walk-in repair centres in India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore. Mail-in repair services are also being offered exclusively to customers in the United States. It is important to note that battery replacement is subject to availability and can only be availed at eligible locations.

Google advises that the update will be automatically downloaded and installed, after which the device will restart to apply the changes. Affected Pixel 4a owners must apply for one of the appeasement options by 8 January.