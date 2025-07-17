Google adds Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode in Search: Details

Google has introduced a series of updates to its AI Mode in Search, adding three new features aimed at expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities. Two of the upgrades are being rolled out exclusively to paid subscribers in the United States, while a third feature is now accessible to all AI Mode users in the country.

Announced through a company blog post on Wednesday, the enhancements include access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro language model, a new Deep Search functionality for more detailed queries, and an AI-powered agent that can contact businesses to obtain pricing and availability information.

The Gemini 2.5 Pro model allows users to handle complex queries related to mathematics, coding, and logical reasoning directly within the Search interface. In addition to generating responses, it can also provide relevant links for further information. However, the feature is only available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers who have opted into the AI Mode trial through Search Labs. To activate it, users must manually select the model from a dropdown menu, as the default option remains a more general-purpose AI.

Deep Search, the second feature powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, is designed to manage nuanced queries that require a broader or deeper information sweep. For example, questions involving relocation, education, or travel planning, such as assessing neighbourhood amenities in a particular area, can be addressed with detailed AI-generated reports. Google notes that this mode may be particularly useful for users looking into academic research, financial planning, or itinerary design with specific preferences.

The third feature marks the arrival of agentic capabilities in AI Mode. Users conducting searches related to local businesses may now see a “Have AI check pricing” button. Upon tapping, the AI will pose follow-up questions to refine the request and then initiate phone calls to businesses on the user’s behalf. Once the information is gathered, the system can share the results via SMS or email.

