Google adds generative AI in Gmail and Docs, offers API for developers

Google adds generative AI in Gmail and Docs, offers API for developers2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- Developers and businesses can now try new APIs and products that make it easy, safe and scalable to start building with Google’s best AI models through Google Cloud and a new prototyping environment called MakerSuite
Google on Tuesday announced that it is enabling access to its large language models (LLMs) through an application programming interface (API) for select developers, as well as integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) features into Gmail and Google Docs as part of its Workspace suite for a select few users. The new trial adds a host of experiments to numerous Google tools that are used by businesses and consumers alike, which Thomas Kurian, chief executive of Google Cloud, said will be expanded through the year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×