Google adds generative AI in Gmail and Docs, offers API for developers

These new features begin with PaLM API and MakerSuite, two developer focused features that will allow products and prototypes to be built and tested using Google’s language models. PaLM API is presently accessible to developers in a stripped down ‘efficient’ version, and will be increased in complications of the language model, going forward. MakerSuite, meanwhile, will be a developer environment that will allow those building apps using generative AI to test prompt engineering, and test outcomes from their generative AI experiments.

