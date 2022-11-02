Google adds Lens image search on its home page

Google, an American technology, has always been into innovating with new features and products. This time, the search engine has integrated its Lens image recognition feature into many of its other features. It includes Google Chrome and Photos. Recently, 9to5Google has pointed out that Google is adding a Lens button to its home page, in its search bar.
Google, an American technology, has always been into innovating with new features and products. This time, the search engine has integrated its Lens image recognition feature into many of its other features. It includes Google Chrome and Photos. Recently, 9to5Google has pointed out that Google is adding a Lens button to its home page, in its search bar.
After users click on the Lens button, they would be prompted to upload an image or paste a URL to one. Once they do so, they will be taken to a page which might be familiar to them if they have used the Lens app before or any of its other versions.
After users click on the Lens button, they would be prompted to upload an image or paste a URL to one. Once they do so, they will be taken to a page which might be familiar to them if they have used the Lens app before or any of its other versions.
Google Images allows users to search for similar look-alike images. Interestingly, Lens works beyond these features and it provides users information on what exactly the picture is about. If users scan any image of a product, they will be responded with sopping results, and if users upload an image of an animal or plant, the technology browser would attempt to inform what it is with plenty of other images that users can use for verifying.
Google Images allows users to search for similar look-alike images. Interestingly, Lens works beyond these features and it provides users information on what exactly the picture is about. If users scan any image of a product, they will be responded with sopping results, and if users upload an image of an animal or plant, the technology browser would attempt to inform what it is with plenty of other images that users can use for verifying.
As per Rajan Patel, Vice President of engineering, Google, this comes out as a big deal as Google homepage does not change often.
As per Rajan Patel, Vice President of engineering, Google, this comes out as a big deal as Google homepage does not change often.
Interestingly, Google has also added some other built-in features. If users scan an image which contains text, they will be able to copy and translate it later. Moreover, if they scan a QR code, it will give them information about it. The browser is also giving users a link to do a reverse image search so that they can find out where the image has come from.
Interestingly, Google has also added some other built-in features. If users scan an image which contains text, they will be able to copy and translate it later. Moreover, if they scan a QR code, it will give them information about it. The browser is also giving users a link to do a reverse image search so that they can find out where the image has come from.
Notably, these features might not surprise users who have already used Lens on iOS and Android devices. Some of these features might be familiar as they are present in desktop OS like macOS.
Notably, these features might not surprise users who have already used Lens on iOS and Android devices. Some of these features might be familiar as they are present in desktop OS like macOS.
Meanwhile, Google plans to take down the standalone Street View app from app stores in the future. The technology giant will also discontinue support for the app in March 2023, reported The Verge. The platform stated that a spokesperson from Google namely, Madison Gouveia has confirmed this in a statement to them. Notably, 9to5Google was the first to spot proof in a recent update which indicated the American technology giant was planning to discontinue the application version.
Meanwhile, Google plans to take down the standalone Street View app from app stores in the future. The technology giant will also discontinue support for the app in March 2023, reported The Verge. The platform stated that a spokesperson from Google namely, Madison Gouveia has confirmed this in a statement to them. Notably, 9to5Google was the first to spot proof in a recent update which indicated the American technology giant was planning to discontinue the application version.