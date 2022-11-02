Google adds Lens image search on its home page

Google Images allows users to search for similar look-alike images. Interestingly, Lens works beyond these features and it provides users information on what exactly the picture is about. If users scan any image of a product, they will be responded with sopping results, and if users upload an image of an animal or plant, the technology browser would attempt to inform what it is with plenty of other images that users can use for verifying.

