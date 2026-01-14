Google adds vertical video support to Veo 3.1 for shorts and reels: How it works

Google has rolled out a significant upgrade to its Veo 3.1 artificial intelligence model, introducing improved video generation capabilities, stronger prompt understanding, and native support for vertical video formats. The update was announced on Tuesday and is aimed at creators, developers, and enterprises producing short-form and long-form video content.

Improved “Ingredients to Video” Feature A key focus of the update is Google’s “Ingredients to Video” feature, which allows users to generate videos by combining reference images with text prompts. Google says the upgraded model can now deliver more consistent characters, backgrounds, and objects across scenes.

With the update, users no longer need to write lengthy or highly detailed prompts to achieve the desired result. Even short instructions can now produce videos with improved storytelling, dialogue, and cinematic quality.

Better Character and Scene Consistency One of the most notable improvements is enhanced character consistency. Veo 3.1 ensures that a character’s appearance, facial features, and overall look remain stable throughout a video, regardless of changes in setting or narrative direction, claims Google.

Google explained in through a step-by-step guide on how users can refined their AI-video characters using Gemini Nano Banana for Veo 3.1.

As per the tech giant, this consistency also extends to environments and objects. Backgrounds, textures, and props can now be reused across multiple scenes, making it easier for creators to stitch together clips into longer, cohesive stories. The model can also blend different visual elements into a single, unified video.

Native Support for Vertical Videos The update introduces native support for the 9:16 aspect ratio, allowing videos to be generated specifically for vertical platforms. This means creators can upload content directly to YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, or TikTok without cropping or compromising quality.

Google says this feature is designed to simplify workflows for short-form video creators who primarily publish on mobile-first platforms.

Higher Resolution Output Options Google has also improved overall video quality, enhancing 1080p output and introducing a new 4K upscaling option. This allows creators to export videos suitable for larger displays and more professional use cases.

However, not all platforms support the highest resolutions. Google Vids, for example, does not currently allow exports in 1080p or 4K.

Availability Across Google Platforms The upgraded “Ingredients to Video” feature is now rolling out to YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app. It is also available to consumers through the Gemini app.

For businesses and developers, Veo 3.1 can be accessed via the Flow app, the Gemini API, Vertex AI, and Google Vids. With these updates, Google is positioning Veo 3.1 as a stronger competitor in the rapidly evolving AI video generation space.