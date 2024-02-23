Google admits Gemini AI is ‘missing the mark’, pauses image generation capabilities
Google halts Gemini AI chatbot's image generation after controversies. Users criticize the chatbot for inaccurate historical images and lack of diversity in depictions.
Google has paused image generation capabilities for the Gemini AI chatbot after it was marred in several controversies over the new feature. The Mountain view California-based company admitted that Gemini was offering “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions" and promised to re-release an improved version of the feature soon.