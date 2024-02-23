Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google admits Gemini AI is ‘missing the mark’, pauses image generation capabilities

Google admits Gemini AI is ‘missing the mark’, pauses image generation capabilities

Written By Aman Gupta

Google halts Gemini AI chatbot's image generation after controversies. Users criticize the chatbot for inaccurate historical images and lack of diversity in depictions.

(FILES) This illustration photograph taken on December 22, 2023, shows the logo of US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google displayed on a smartphone's screen, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Google on February 8, 2024 rebranded its ChatGPT-style chatbot to Gemini, giving it unprecedented prominence on its products, as the tech titan's AI race with Microsoft heats up. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Google has paused image generation capabilities for the Gemini AI chatbot after it was marred in several controversies over the new feature. The Mountain view California-based company admitted that Gemini was offering “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions" and promised to re-release an improved version of the feature soon.

While issuing a statement on X about Gemini's text-to-image generation capabilities, Google wrote, “We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately. Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here."

In yet another post, Google confirmed that it was pausing Gemini's image generation feature, noting, “We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon."

Notably, after lagging behind the competition for a long time, Google had decided to power its Gemini AI chatbot with image-generation capabilities. In contrast, Microsoft's Bing and OpenAI's Dall-E 3 can generate images at least since last year, giving them an edge over Google's offering.

Gemini soon got into controversy over its image generation capabilities with many users accusing it of being too woke when generating historical images that consequently stirred up a storm on X (formerly Twitter). Users soon started saying that it was hard to get even Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people with the chatbot refusing to give an image of happy white man while giving a valid response for an image of “white black people".

Artificial intelligence based image generators have had a history of perpetuating racial and gender-based stereotypes but it seems like Google's attempt to bring diversity into the matter has gone a little too far, with showcasing events that never even happened.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.