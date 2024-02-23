Google has paused image generation capabilities for the Gemini AI chatbot after it was marred in several controversies over the new feature. The Mountain view California-based company admitted that Gemini was offering “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions" and promised to re-release an improved version of the feature soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While issuing a statement on X about Gemini's text-to-image generation capabilities, Google wrote, “We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately. Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here."

In yet another post, Google confirmed that it was pausing Gemini's image generation feature, noting, "We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon."

Notably, after lagging behind the competition for a long time, Google had decided to power its Gemini AI chatbot with image-generation capabilities. In contrast, Microsoft's Bing and OpenAI's Dall-E 3 can generate images at least since last year, giving them an edge over Google's offering.

Gemini soon got into controversy over its image generation capabilities with many users accusing it of being too woke when generating historical images that consequently stirred up a storm on X (formerly Twitter). Users soon started saying that it was hard to get even Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people with the chatbot refusing to give an image of happy white man while giving a valid response for an image of "white black people".

Artificial intelligence based image generators have had a history of perpetuating racial and gender-based stereotypes but it seems like Google's attempt to bring diversity into the matter has gone a little too far, with showcasing events that never even happened.

