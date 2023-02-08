Google AI chatbot Bard offers inaccurate information in company ad
Google posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a ‘launchpad for curiosity’ that would help simplify complex topics
LONDON : Google published an online advertisement in which its much anticipated AI chatbot Bard delivered an inaccurate answer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×