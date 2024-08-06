Google AI chatbot Gemini to debut on earbuds, enabling hands-free use: Report

California-based tech giant Google is reportedly poised to take the world of virtual assistants to the next level with its innovative AI chatbot, Gemini, which could make its debut on earbuds and headphones. This groundbreaking development is anticipated to enable users to access the cutting-edge technology without the need for a smartphone, making hands-free communication a seamless and intuitive experience.

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the tech company has been quietly working on integrating Gemini with specific earbuds, allowing users to tap into the AI's vast capabilities without the need for their phone. The discovery was made by analyzing code strings in the latest version of the Google app, which revealed the existence of the feature.

Dubbed "Bisto," this innovative technology is likely to enable users to converse with Gemini using their earbuds and headphones, paving the way for a more immersive and interactive experience. The integration could replace the traditional "OK Google" phrase, allowing users to activate Gemini directly through their earphones.

The implications of this development are far-reaching, as it will enable users to access Gemini's advanced language processing capabilities, knowledge base, and personalized recommendations without the need for their phone. This hands-free functionality will revolutionize the way we interact with virtual assistants, making it an essential tool for anyone who wants to stay connected and productive on the go.

Google's commitment to expanding its AI chatbot's capabilities is evident in its recent updates, which have seen Gemini become an integral part of many of its apps. The company's continued investment in AI research and development has yielded impressive results, and this latest development is a testament to its dedication to innovation.

With the rumoured launch of Pixel Buds Pro 2 later this year, users can expect an enhanced listening experience that goes beyond mere music playback. The integration of Gemini with earbuds and headphones will mark a significant shift in the way we interact with virtual assistants, and it will be exciting to see how this technology evolves in the coming years.

