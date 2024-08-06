Google AI chatbot Gemini to debut on earbuds, enabling hands-free use: Report
Google is reportedly integrating its AI chatbot Gemini with earbuds and headphones, enabling hands-free communication without a smartphone.
California-based tech giant Google is reportedly poised to take the world of virtual assistants to the next level with its innovative AI chatbot, Gemini, which could make its debut on earbuds and headphones. This groundbreaking development is anticipated to enable users to access the cutting-edge technology without the need for a smartphone, making hands-free communication a seamless and intuitive experience.