Google AI Pro plan now free for a year for students in India: Here's what you get

Google has introduced a new initiative aimed at university students in India, offering complimentary access to its AI Pro membership for a period of one year. Typically priced at ₹1,950 per month, the subscription includes a range of premium tools and features powered by the latest artificial intelligence models. The offer is valid until 15 September 2025.

The AI Pro plan grants users access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Research on the same platform, enabling more advanced generative AI capabilities. Subscribers can also utilise Veo 3, Google’s newest video generation platform, along with expanded functionality for image-to-video conversions via the previous Veo 2 model on the Whisk platform. A limited version of Veo 3 Fast is also included.

Additionally, students enrolled in the plan will receive 1,000 AI credits every month, which can be used across Flow and Whisk for tasks involving text, image, and video creation. The plan also boosts productivity features, allowing users to generate up to five times more Audio Overviews and notebooks in NotebookLM. Integration of the Gemini model directly within Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides further extends AI-enhanced support across Google's suite of productivity tools.

Another key benefit of the subscription is 2TB of cloud storage, distributed across Google services such as Drive, Gmail, and Photos, aimed at supporting larger project files and collaborative work environments.

To claim the free subscription, students must be at least 18 years old, reside in India, and possess a personal Google account. Verification of student status is required via SheerID, either through a valid university email address or an official identification card.

Once verified, users must link a Google Payments account with a qualifying payment method, such as UPI, credit card, or debit card, to activate the offer.