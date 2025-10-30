Google AI Pro vs Perplexity Pro vs ChatGPT Go: Which free subscription is best?

Reliance has begun offering the Google AI Pro subscription for free to Jio users for 18 months. The announcement by Reliance and Jio comes shortly after OpenAI also announced that its ChatGPT Go subscription was going to be available for free to all users in India for a year starting from 4 November.

​Meanwhile, Perplexity already has a partnership in place with Airtel which gives the company's subscribers access to Perplexity AI Pro subscription for a year.

​With these subscriptions, many of the popular AI tools are available for free to a vast majority of the population. But which of these subscriptions is really the best? Let's find out in this comparison.

​ChatGPT Go vs Perplexity Pro vs Google AI Pro: ​First off, ChatGPT Go is a recently introduced plan and isn't really on the same level with the other offerings, purely because it only offers supposedly 10x image generation and access to AI models, while the other two plans offer significantly more features.

​Google AI Pro allows users extended access to its latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model that has a 1 million token context window. The plan also offers much higher image generation limits with Nano Banana, and video generation via the Veo 3.1 Flash model.

​Users also get access to 2TB of storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Google also offers better integration of its AI across Gmail, Docs and other apps.

Google AI Pro vs ChatGPT Go

​In a blogpost, Google says that its AI Pro plan offers 20 times more access to Gemini 2.5 Pro than the free tier. There is also 50 times more access to the Deep Research tool via the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.

​Perplexity, on the other hand, stands out because it offers access to multiple AI models including Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro, OpenAI's GPT-5, and Anthropic's Claude 4.5. The company also offers certain paid features via the Pro plan to users of its Comet browser.

​Perplexity Pro subscription for a year costs ₹17,000 while the Google AI Pro subscription costs ₹19,500. Perplexity offers more value to users who want access to multiple models while Google is probably way ahead for users who are satisfied with Gemini and want to use it across the whole ecosystem of apps. Google's Veo 3.1 Flash video generation also continues to be among the best in the industry for now, if not the best.