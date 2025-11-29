Google AI Studio explains complete guide to Nano Banana Pro: 10 Tips for professional asset production

Google has released a comprehensive guide explaining how creators and developers can get the most out of Nano-Banana Pro, the company’s next-generation visual and asset production model. The guide, posted on X by the official Google AI Studio account on Saturday, was authored by Guillaume Vernade, a Gemini Developer Advocate at Google DeepMind.

It outlines ten key sections covering prompting techniques, editing workflows and advanced creative capabilities.

Complete guide to Nano Banana Pro Google positions Nano-Banana Pro as a significant leap from earlier image models. It supports detailed text rendering, accurate character consistency, advanced visual reasoning, grounding with real-time Google Search information and high-resolution output of up to 4K.

The company says the model understands artistic intent and composition rather than relying on keyword matching. To demonstrate this, Google stresses that users should prompt it like a human artist rather than relying on fragmented descriptors.

10 Tips from Google for professional asset production The Golden Rules: clear briefings and conversational edits The guide urges users to adopt full descriptive sentences and avoid starting over when only small corrections are required.

Example of an edit instruction from the guide:

"That is great, but change the lighting to sunset and make the text neon blue."

Example of a detailed scene description:

"A cinematic wide shot of a futuristic sports car speeding through a rainy Tokyo street at night. The neon signs reflect off the wet pavement and the car's metallic chassis."

Google also recommends defining subjects, textures and context. For instance, a cookbook brief may influence lighting and styling decisions.

Text rendering, diagrams and visual synthesis Nano-Banana Pro can ingest documents and transform dense information into clean visuals.

Example prompts included in the guide:

Earnings infographic:

"Generate a clean, modern infographic summarising the key financial highlights from this earnings report. Include charts for 'Revenue Growth' and 'Net Income', and highlight the CEO's key quote in a stylised pull-quote box."

Retro design:

"Make a retro, 1950s-style infographic about the history of the American diner. Include distinct sections for 'The Food', 'The Jukebox' and 'The Decor'. Ensure all text is legible and stylised to match the period."

Technical blueprint:

"Create an orthographic blueprint that describes this building in plan, elevation and section. Label the 'North Elevation' and 'Main Entrance' clearly in technical architectural font. Format 16:9."

Whiteboard teaching aid:

"Summarise the concept of 'Transformer Neural Network Architecture' as a hand-drawn whiteboard diagram suitable for a university lecture. Use different coloured markers for the Encoder and Decoder blocks, and include legible labels for 'Self-Attention' and 'Feed Forward'."

Strong character consistency for thumbnails and storytelling The model allows up to 14 reference images for identity locking. This supports creators producing series, thumbnails or advertising campaigns.

Example prompts from Google:

Viral thumbnail:

"Design a viral video thumbnail using the person from Image 1. Face Consistency: Keep the person's facial features exactly the same as Image 1, but change their expression to look excited and surprised. Action: Pose the person on the left side, pointing their finger towards the right side of the frame. Subject: On the right side, place a high-quality image of a delicious avocado toast. Graphics: Add a bold yellow arrow connecting the person's finger to the toast. Text: Overlay massive, pop-style text in the middle: '3分钟搞定!' (Done in 3 mins!). Background: A blurred, bright kitchen background. High saturation and contrast."

Group storytelling:

"Create a funny 10-part story with these 3 fluffy friends going on a tropical vacation. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ends in a happy moment. Keep the attire and identity consistent for all 3 characters, but their expressions and angles should vary throughout all 10 images."

Search-based grounding to reduce hallucinations The model can pull from real-time search information to create visuals rooted in current data.

Example prompt:

"Generate an infographic of the best times to visit the U.S. National Parks in 2025 based on current travel trends."

Advanced editing, restoration and colourisation Users can remove objects, restore old photographs, colourise manga panels or adapt scenes to new cultural settings.

Key example prompts:

Object removal:

"Remove the tourists from the background of this photo and fill the space with logical textures (cobblestones and storefronts) that match the surrounding environment."

Manga colourisation:

"Colorize this manga panel. Use a vibrant anime style palette. Ensure the lighting effects on the energy beams are glowing neon blue and the character's outfit is consistent with their official colours."

Localisation:

"Take this concept and localise it to a Tokyo setting, including translating the tagline into Japanese. Change the background to a bustling Shibuya street at night."

Season change:

"Turn this scene into winter time. Keep the house architecture exactly the same, but add snow to the roof and yard, and change the lighting to a cold, overcast afternoon."

Converting between 2D sketches and 3D environments Nano-Banana Pro can translate floor plans and drawings into photorealistic 3D scenes.

Example prompts:

Interior board:

"Based on the uploaded 2D floor plan, generate a professional interior design presentation board in a single image. Layout: A collage with one large main image at the top and three smaller images below. Style: Modern Minimalist with warm oak wood flooring and off-white walls."

3D meme recreation:

"Turn the 'This is Fine' dog meme into a photorealistic 3D render. Keep the composition identical but make the dog look like a plush toy and the fire look like realistic flames."

High-resolution output and texture generation The model supports 1K to 4K imagery, suitable for detailed prints and environmental textures.

Example prompts:

4K forest texture:

"Harness native high-fidelity output to craft a breathtaking, atmospheric environment of a mossy forest floor. Command complex lighting effects and delicate textures, ensuring every strand of moss and beam of light is rendered in pixel-perfect resolution suitable for a 4K wallpaper."

Deconstructed burger infographic:

"Create a hyper-realistic infographic of a gourmet cheeseburger, deconstructed to show the texture of the toasted brioche bun, the seared crust of the patty and the glistening melt of the cheese. Label each layer with its flavour profile."

Visual reasoning and problem solving Nano-Banana Pro uses a thinking process to analyse and refine compositions.

Example prompts:

Mathematical reasoning:

"Solve log_{x^2+1}(x^4-1)=2 in C on a white board. Show the steps clearly."

Construction visualisation:

"Analyse this image of a room and generate a 'before' image that shows what the room might have looked like during construction, showing the framing and unfinished drywall."

Storyboarding and cinematic concept art Creators can generate cohesive multi-image stories with consistent identity and styling.

Example prompt:

"Create an addictively intriguing 9-part story with 9 images featuring a woman and man in an award-winning luxury luggage commercial. The story should have emotional highs and lows, ending on an elegant shot of the woman with the logo."

Layout control for designers and developers The model can follow sketches, wireframes, grids and sprite layouts precisely.

Example prompts:

Sketch to ad:

"Create an ad for a [product] following this sketch."

UI mock-up:

"Create a mock-up for a [product] following these guidelines."

Pixel art:

"Generate a pixel art sprite of a unicorn that fits perfectly into this 64x64 grid image. Use high contrast colours."