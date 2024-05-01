Google and Apple face ‘Antitrust Scrutiny’ as regulatory parallels drawn to Microsoft saga
The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust cases against Google and Apple have revived memories of Microsoft's 1998 legal battle. The ongoing case against Google alleges monopolistic practices in its search engine, while a new case against Apple targets the iPhone.
