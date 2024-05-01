The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust cases against Google and Apple have revived memories of Microsoft's 1998 legal battle. The ongoing case against Google alleges monopolistic practices in its search engine, while a new case against Apple targets the iPhone.

The recent double-pronged antitrust offensive launched by the U.S. Justice Department against Google's dominant search engine and Apple's pioneering iPhone has reignited memories of the historic legal clash that once shackled Microsoft before its resurgence as the world's most valuable company.

Drawing parallels to the landmark antitrust case against Microsoft in 1998, federal regulators suggest that reining in the tech giant a quarter-century ago may have paved the way for the rise of Google and Apple to their current levels of prominence.

In a trial that commenced in Washington, D.C., last September and is now reaching its conclusion, the Justice Department argues that Google has wielded its search engine as an illegal monopoly, stifling competition and innovation. Meanwhile, the case against Apple, initiated just a month ago, is still in its nascent stages and likely years away from resolution.

Despite the separate legal challenges against Google and Apple, the shadow of Microsoft's antitrust saga looms large over both cases, with regulators drawing parallels between Google's business practices and those of Microsoft in the past.

In the recent lawsuits against Apple, the Justice Department referenced complaints raised by Steve Jobs in 1998 regarding Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive tactics, suggesting a historical precedent for regulatory intervention to ensure fair competition.

The outcome of the Microsoft case, which led to concessions and opened doors for competitors, including Google and Apple, is hailed by the Justice Department as a catalyst for innovation and competition.

Microsoft's subsequent resurgence under CEO Satya Nadella, marked by significant market value growth and advancements in artificial intelligence, underscores the potential for companies to reinvent themselves following regulatory intervention.

Antitrust experts view the Microsoft case as a success story, illustrating the importance of restoring competition in the market to foster innovation and prevent the emergence of new monopolies.

Historical antitrust lawsuits against companies like IBM and AT&T are cited as precedents, demonstrating how regulatory intervention can pave the way for technological revolutions and economic growth.

As the current antitrust proceedings against Google and Apple unfold, with a ruling expected in the coming months, regulators continue to monitor the tech landscape, assessing potential anticompetitive behavior and ensuring a level playing field for innovation. Meanwhile, scrutiny of Microsoft's activities in the AI sector underscores ongoing efforts to prevent the consolidation of unfair advantages in emerging markets.

(With inputs from Reuters)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

