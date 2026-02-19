Google and Apple turn to AI music tools to deepen consumer engagement: Here's how

Alphabet’s Google and Apple are embedding music-focused generative artificial intelligence features into their flagship consumer platforms, signalling a new phase in the mainstream adoption of advanced AI tools.

Google Adds AI Music Creation to Gemini Google said its Gemini AI assistant can now generate 30-second music tracks using text prompts as well as uploaded photos or videos. The feature is powered by Google DeepMind’s latest Lyria 3 model and can produce either instrumental pieces or songs with custom lyrics.

Initially available on the desktop version of Gemini, the feature will be rolled out to the mobile app in the coming days. Access is limited to users aged 18 and above and will be offered in several languages.

Alongside audio generation, Google’s image model Nano Banana will automatically create cover art for each track. The artwork will accompany shared links, adding a visual layer to user-generated content.

The move places Google in more direct competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the race for consumer AI adoption.

Usage Limits and Monetisation Strategy Google is applying usage caps similar to those already in place for image generation. Free-tier users will be able to create up to 10 tracks per day, while paying subscribers can generate between 20 and 100 daily tracks depending on their plan.

The company said users will retain rights to their AI-generated music. It also stated that filtering systems are in place to ensure outputs do not infringe intellectual property or privacy rules.

According to Google, Lyria 3 has been trained on music that YouTube and Google are authorised to use under their terms of service, partner agreements and applicable law. Prompts referencing specific artists will be treated only as stylistic guidance rather than instructions to replicate identifiable works.

Apple Introduces AI Playlist Feature Separately, Apple announced a new feature for Apple Music called Playlist Playground. The tool allows users to create playlists from text prompts using Apple Intelligence.

Each generated playlist will include cover art, a description and 25 tracks. The feature is included in iOS 26.4, currently available in beta, with a wider release expected this spring.

The addition mirrors similar AI-driven playlist tools offered by Spotify, highlighting how music streaming services are rapidly integrating generative AI into their products.