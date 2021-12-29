Google and Tech rivals tap cash reserves to realize cloud ambitions

The deals make Google among the most aggressive of several big companies seeking to gain ground on Amazon.com Inc., the cloud market leader. Microsoft Corp. has also taken stakes in several startups as part of deals that entail them using its cloud. And Oracle last year tried to buy a major stake in TikTok as part of a deal to have the China-owned social media app use its cloud service—and cited the boost to its cloud business this month in announcing its biggest deal ever, the planned $28.3 billion acquisition of the medical-records company Cerner Corp.