Android 15 could protect your phone from malwares with new ‘app quarantine’ feature: Here's how it could work
Google is considering adding a new feature called 'app quarantine' to protect users from malwares on Android. Quarantined apps will be hidden from view, activities stopped, and services restricted.
Google already undertakes various measures to protect users from the threat of malwares including Google Play Protect, which scans for malwares in real-time and remove them. However, no protection is 100% accurate and malwares have remained a major concern for Android users around the globe. Perhaps understanding this concern, Google could be looking to add a new feature that could protect misbehaving apps by quarantining them.