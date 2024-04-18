Google is considering adding a new feature called 'app quarantine' to protect users from malwares on Android. Quarantined apps will be hidden from view, activities stopped, and services restricted.

Google already undertakes various measures to protect users from the threat of malwares including Google Play Protect, which scans for malwares in real-time and remove them. However, no protection is 100% accurate and malwares have remained a major concern for Android users around the globe. Perhaps understanding this concern, Google could be looking to add a new feature that could protect misbehaving apps by quarantining them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a new report by Android Authority, Google will add a new feature called ‘app quarantine’ which will work similar to how an app is disabled or suspended on Android. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, users might not have a way to quarantine an app manually even while using command line. The report states that only services like Play Protect which are a part of Google Play Store will get the ability to quarantine apps.

What happens if an app is quarantined? A Quarantined app will continue to be visible on the home screen and in setting page but the problematic app won't be displayed and all windows from the app will be hidden while already started activities will be stopped. Furthermore, the app won't be able to ring the device, it's services will not be queries by other apps and it won't be able to receive broadcasts from the system or other apps.

The code for quarantine app featue was first revealed in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 but the “Quarantined Apps" page has since been removed, suggesting that the feature may not launch with Android 15 but with a future release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Google's latest Android 15 operating system is set to be unveiled at the company's I/O 2024 developer conference. Ahead of the marquee event next month, Google had released the Android Beta 1 that provides an early glimpse into the tech giant's plan for next Android version.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!