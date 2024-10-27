Google recently rolled out Android 15 to its Pixel devices but there are already murmurs about the new features that will be coming with the Android 16 OS which is still a few months from an official announcement. Unlike Apple's iOS, Google has always provided OEMs the ability to customize the user experience while the stock Android build remains relatively stable and devoid of many exciting features. But all that may be about to change with the Android 16, with Google reportedly taking a lead from OEMs like OnePlus and Infinix and initiating key elements of Apple's Dynamic Island.

According to a latest report by Android Authority, Google will allow apps to create Rich Ongoing Notifications with the Android 16 update. The new notification system will reportedly allow apps to create ‘chips’ in the status instead of just icons. While it's not clear what clicking on these notification chips would do, a smart guess would be that Google could be planning to add a dialogue box provided by the app which shows more information about the notification and even take some quick action like playing/pausing music, skipping to next track and more from the same screen.

View Full Image Rich ongoing notifications API on Android 16 (Android Authority)

The new feature was spotted in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 release, meaning Google, suggesting that there is a very real possibility of the feature coming to the latest Android build. In the mockup images of different apps showcased by Android Authority, it seems like Google's implementation of the Dynamic Island could differ from Apple in one crucial way with Android 16 popping the pill shaped cutout at the empty space on the top left of corner of the status bar while the Dynamic Island covers the area near the notch on iPhones. However, its important to note that it's early stages for the feature and we could be in for a complete overhaul heading into the Android 16 launch in 2025.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!