Google recently rolled out Android 15 to its Pixel devices but there are already murmurs about the new features that will be coming with the Android 16 OS which is still a few months from an official announcement. Unlike Apple's iOS, Google has always provided OEMs the ability to customize the user experience while the stock Android build remains relatively stable and devoid of many exciting features. But all that may be about to change with the Android 16, with Google reportedly taking a lead from OEMs like OnePlus and Infinix and initiating key elements of Apple's Dynamic Island.

According to a latest report by Android Authority, Google will allow apps to create Rich Ongoing Notifications with the Android 16 update. The new notification system will reportedly allow apps to create ‘chips’ in the status instead of just icons. While it's not clear what clicking on these notification chips would do, a smart guess would be that Google could be planning to add a dialogue box provided by the app which shows more information about the notification and even take some quick action like playing/pausing music, skipping to next track and more from the same screen.

Rich ongoing notifications API on Android 16