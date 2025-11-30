Google Android 17 leaks: Cinnamon Bun codename, new UI and smarter AI features tipped

Google is reportedly gearing up for Android 17, expected to launch a stable build by June 2026. Codenamed Cinnamon Bun, the update may bring a refreshed Material 3 UI, improved privacy, enhanced desktop mode, and smarter AI-driven features.

Google is reportedly preparing the next big step in its mobile software roadmap, with Android 17 expected to begin rolling out in mid-2026.

Google is reportedly preparing the next big step in its mobile software roadmap, with Android 17 expected to begin rolling out in mid-2026. The company is likely to follow its familiar update cycle, with the first developer preview tipped for November 2025 and a stable release planned for June 2026. A beta build is anticipated for early 2026.

Alongside the timeline, one key detail has already sparked interest, the internal dessert name chosen for the software.

Cinnamon Bun: The Dessert Name Returns

According to a Cashify report, continuing Google’s playful naming tradition, Android 17 is internally known as Cinnamon Bun. It follows Baklava (Android 16) and Vanilla Ice Cream (Android 15), joining a long list of dessert-inspired codenames including Red Velvet Cake (Android 11), Snow Cone (Android 12), Tiramisu (Android 13), and Upside Down Cake (Android 14).

The sweet moniker hints at a similarly warm and inviting visual overhaul.

Release Timeline: What To Expect

The Cashify report notes that Google’s update pattern suggests the company may repeat what it did for Android 16:

  • Developer preview: November 2025
  • First beta: Late January or early February 2026
  • Stable version: June 2026

Early previews could arrive even sooner if Google accelerates its testing schedule.

A Refreshed Material 3 Expressive UI

Reportedly, one of the headline changes for Android 17 could be an expanded take on the Material 3 Expressive design language. Following its debut with Android 16, the next version will likely push deeper customisation:

  • More dynamic, wallpaper-driven themes
  • A wider colour palette
  • Playful iconography
  • Interactive widgets
  • A redesigned notification shade

Pixel devices are expected to showcase the update first, with other OEMs adopting it afterwards.

Pixel devices are expected to showcase the update first, with other OEMs adopting it afterwards.
Desktop Mode Evolves

Google introduced a more capable desktop mode with Android 16, and Android 17 will likely build on this foundation. The upgraded mode will reportedly allow users to connect their phones to a monitor or PC and access a full desktop-style interface:

  • Taskbar with time, battery and network status
  • Mouse and keyboard support
  • Launch apps directly from a tray or taskbar
  • Full interactivity instead of passive mirroring

A broader rollout to non-Pixel devices is also expected.

Privacy Features Borrowed From iOS

Android 17 is expected to tighten app permissions and expand background activity restrictions, reflecting a more iOS-like approach to privacy. Expected additions include:

  • Stronger controls for third-party apps
  • Local network scanning alerts
  • More robust app scanning tools
  • Additional layers of system-level protection

Camera, Notification And Keyboard Revamps

The report notes that Google may also reshape essential on-device experiences. Android 17 may offer:

  • A refreshed camera interface
  • More expressive notification interactions
  • A keyboard that can be resized or magnified
  • Faster access to shortcuts and in-app tools

Developer And API Improvements

Under the hood, Android 17 is expected to introduce enhanced APIs and new sandboxing options, along with:

  • Stronger authentication support
  • Improved file integrity tools
  • Faster system updates and OTA delivery
  • Streamlined credential management

What are the big expected changes?

For everyday users, Android 17 may feel like a brighter, more expressive version of Android 16. Expect smoother multitasking, more reactive widgets, and tighter privacy controls. The battery optimisation and additional AI features are also expected to contribute to longer runtime and more efficient system behaviour.

Key Takeaways
  • Android 17, codenamed Cinnamon Bun, is expected to roll out in mid-2026.
  • Improvements include enhanced multitasking, privacy controls, and AI features.
  • The update will follow a familiar Google update cycle with previews starting in November 2025.
