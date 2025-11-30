Google Android 17 leaks: Cinnamon Bun codename, new UI and smarter AI features tipped

Google is reportedly preparing the next big step in its mobile software roadmap, with Android 17 expected to begin rolling out in mid-2026. The company is likely to follow its familiar update cycle, with the first developer preview tipped for November 2025 and a stable release planned for June 2026. A beta build is anticipated for early 2026.

Alongside the timeline, one key detail has already sparked interest, the internal dessert name chosen for the software.

Cinnamon Bun: The Dessert Name Returns According to a Cashify report, continuing Google’s playful naming tradition, Android 17 is internally known as Cinnamon Bun. It follows Baklava (Android 16) and Vanilla Ice Cream (Android 15), joining a long list of dessert-inspired codenames including Red Velvet Cake (Android 11), Snow Cone (Android 12), Tiramisu (Android 13), and Upside Down Cake (Android 14).

The sweet moniker hints at a similarly warm and inviting visual overhaul.

Release Timeline: What To Expect The Cashify report notes that Google’s update pattern suggests the company may repeat what it did for Android 16:

Developer preview: November 2025

First beta: Late January or early February 2026

Stable version: June 2026 Early previews could arrive even sooner if Google accelerates its testing schedule.

Also Read | Google AI Studio reveals 10 Nano Banana Pro tricks that will change your images

A Refreshed Material 3 Expressive UI Reportedly, one of the headline changes for Android 17 could be an expanded take on the Material 3 Expressive design language. Following its debut with Android 16, the next version will likely push deeper customisation:

More dynamic, wallpaper-driven themes

A wider colour palette

Playful iconography

Interactive widgets

A redesigned notification shade Pixel devices are expected to showcase the update first, with other OEMs adopting it afterwards.

View full Image Pixel devices are expected to showcase the update first, with other OEMs adopting it afterwards. ( AI-generated graphic )

Desktop Mode Evolves Google introduced a more capable desktop mode with Android 16, and Android 17 will likely build on this foundation. The upgraded mode will reportedly allow users to connect their phones to a monitor or PC and access a full desktop-style interface:

Taskbar with time, battery and network status

Mouse and keyboard support

Launch apps directly from a tray or taskbar

Full interactivity instead of passive mirroring A broader rollout to non-Pixel devices is also expected.

Privacy Features Borrowed From iOS Android 17 is expected to tighten app permissions and expand background activity restrictions, reflecting a more iOS-like approach to privacy. Expected additions include:

Stronger controls for third-party apps

Local network scanning alerts

More robust app scanning tools

Additional layers of system-level protection

Camera, Notification And Keyboard Revamps The report notes that Google may also reshape essential on-device experiences. Android 17 may offer:

A refreshed camera interface

More expressive notification interactions

A keyboard that can be resized or magnified

Faster access to shortcuts and in-app tools Developer And API Improvements Under the hood, Android 17 is expected to introduce enhanced APIs and new sandboxing options, along with:

Stronger authentication support

Improved file integrity tools

Faster system updates and OTA delivery

Streamlined credential management What are the big expected changes? For everyday users, Android 17 may feel like a brighter, more expressive version of Android 16. Expect smoother multitasking, more reactive widgets, and tighter privacy controls. The battery optimisation and additional AI features are also expected to contribute to longer runtime and more efficient system behaviour.