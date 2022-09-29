Google announces 9 new features for better shopping experience

Google announces 9 new features for better shopping experience2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- The search engine has announced nine new ways to use its Shopping Graph and AI-enhanced model to offer an enhanced shopping experience to the users.
Google, an American technology giant has announced several new features for shopping at its annual ‘Search On’ event. The search engine has announced nine new ways to use its Shopping Graph and AI-enhanced model to offer an enhanced shopping experience to the users.
Here is a list of new features and tools for shopping:
In the US, searching with the word Shop followed by the item for shopping, will reflect a visual feed to products and nearby inventory related to that product. Google is also expanding beyond apparel to all categories from electronics to beauty and more regions on mobile.
This feature will help the users to assemble the perfect outfit. For example, say a bomber jacket, the tool will show users images of bomber jackets and complementary peices with locations for where to buy them within the search.
It is a new feature in search which shows products that are popular within a category, helping users to discover the latest models, styles and brands in the US.
Google will build 3D visuals with advancements in Machine Learning. It will automate 360 degree spins of products. This new technology would be available in the coming months.
This new buying guide feature shares helpful insights about a category from a wide range of trusted sources, all in one place. It will show users all the information about all the possible factors that can help users research and make quicker decisions. It will be launched in the US soon.
This new feature in Google app will bring together helpful context about a webpage users are on or a product they are researching, like its pros and cons, with star ratings. The page insights will launch in the USA in upcoming months.
Soon, users will see more personalised shopping results based on their previous shopping habits. They will have the option to tell Google their preferences directly and controls to easily turn off the personalised results.
Whole page shopping filters on Search are now dynamic and adapt based on real-time Search trends. For example, shopping for jeans will show filters with wide legs and bootcut with popular trends.
Using the discover in the Google app, users will see suggested styles based on users been shopping for and what others have searched for too.
