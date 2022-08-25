Saikat Mitra, senior director, and head of trust and safety at Google Asia-Pacific, citing a Norton report, said that the volume of cyber attacks across consumer and enterprise services in India amount to over 2 lakh breaches everyday. “This makes it imperative for us to improve our security standards. This can be done by identifying threats at the root level, which can help prevent the misuse of our platforms," Mitra said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}