Google announces mass removal of inactive Gmail accounts: All you need to know
Google's updated policy allows for the deletion of inactive Gmail accounts and their associated content after two years of inactivity. This puts dormant accounts at risk of security breaches and unauthorized access, as they are less likely to have two-factor authentication configured.
Google plans to initiate a mass removal process, deleting numerous inactive Gmail accounts. Renowned as one of the world's most widely used email services, Google's Gmail boasts features like AI-generated responses and a robust two-step verification system.
