Google announces new features for its apps running on iPhones

The new iPhones 12 series will soon be upon us and Google has introduced some interesting features to the recently launched iOS 14. The operating system provides much more flexibility in terms of customization of the phone including added widget support and even an app library to segregate them better.

Google has used these new options to provide 4 new ways in which the user can customize their Google apps:

New widgets

Widgets help the user personalize their iPhone and to provide a quick access to their favourite apps. The Google Photos widget rotates through Memories from Google Photos so the user can relive some of their best moments right on the homescreen.

YouTube Music widget will also be available to iPhone users. This puts the user’s recently-played songs within reach.

Google claims that since the launch of iOS 14 in September, millions of people have taken advantage of their Search widget. It brings fast access to Search on the home screen, and includes shortcuts to different ways to search in the Google app. Google Lens lets the user search what with the help of the camera while Voice Search allows the user to hum to search to find songs.

You can install the Photos, YouTube Music and Search widgets by following the simple steps below:

To install a Google Widget, first make sure you have the Google Photos app, YouTube Music app or Google app downloaded from the App Store. Then follow these steps:

Press and hold on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad

Tap the plus icon on the upper left corner to open the widget gallery

Search for & tap on the Google app, YouTube Music or the Google Photos app

Swipe right/left to select the widget size

Tap “Add Widget"

Place the widget and tap “Done" at the upper right corner

Maps and YouTube Music on the Apple Watch

Maps on Apple Watch

Many iPhone users choose to pair their device with an Apple watch—and having access to certain features can be helpful. If you use Google Maps on your Apple Watch, you can get route estimates and step-by-step directions to pre-saved locations without opening your iPhone.

Email and browser service

When setting up the new iPhone, users can now choose which browser and email service to prefer to open by default. This allows the iPhone user to choose Google’s apps such as Chrome and when they click on a link to send an email, they’ll be diverted to Gmail.

Privacy features like Privacy Screen

Google Drive on an iPhone or iPad will allow something called Privacy Screen. Using Face ID or Touch ID on the iOS device, Privacy Screen will shield the user’s files from view until it completes its verification process. Privacy Screen is activated each time you close the Drive app and reopen it, or switch between Drive and another app. You can also choose to set a delay if you like, but Google designed Privacy Screen to check for sensitive information.

