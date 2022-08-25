Google announces new initiatives against digital fraud in India: All details

With the rise in digital transactions, the risk of online frauds and cybersecurity attacks has increased too. Google said that more and more people in India are embracing the digital economy and ecosystem and it is imperative to create more awareness about online safety.
Keeping the digital safety in mind, the American technology giant Google has announced several new initiatives in India to keep users safe online. Google said that more and more people in India are embracing the digital economy and ecosystem and it is imperative to create more awareness about online safety.
With the rise in digital transactions, the risk of online frauds and cybersecurity attacks has increased too. Here are some of the online initiatives from Google:
Measures to keep children safe
The technology giant has launched the ProtectingChildren.Google website in Bengali, Tamil, and Hindi. Google This site will invite collaboration with even more Indian NGOs and organisations, says Google.
New Multilingual campaign against digital fraud
The search engine is collaborating with Meity and Digital India to create a pan-India, multilingual user awareness campaign. Moreover, this campaign would get support from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Airtel, SBI, and ICICI. Google’s multilingual campaign against digital fraud would encourage people to adopt basic precautions to stay ahead of the most common fraud and phishing attacks.
Sanjay Gupta, Country Head of Google India has mentioned in a statement, “Our campaign partners will further propagate awareness around these precautions using their own consumer channels such as website, apps, SMS and ATMs."
Efforts to keep senior citizens and other high-risk communities safe
It is often witnessed that senior citizens are frequently targeted by fraudsters. To help senior citizens and equip them with knowledge, Google is making a grant to HelpAge India to provide training to 50,000 elederly on digital safety.
According to Google, women, LGBTQIA+ community, and senior are often easy prey for a range of bad actors, dissuading them from being fully and equitable included in the opportunity of joining the workforce, launching a business, or simply accessing basic online services without the fear of fraud.
The search browser is providing grant support to local nonprofits to launch outreach programs for these users in the local languages. This funding would enable Collective Good Foundation (CGF) to reach over 9,00,000 people with a specially-designed curriculum and set of content and resources in English and four local languages- Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, and Hindi.
