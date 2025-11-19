Google announces Play Store awards: Checkout the best apps and games in India this year

Google has announced the top apps and games on Play Store in India for 2025. The tech giant said in a blogpost that the apps and games which engaged Indian users with deep local and cultural connections along with the use of artificial intelligence topped its charts in 2025.

“These apps’ success, alongside the excellence seen across every category, proves the growing depth and maturity of India’s developer talent,” Google said in its blogpost.

Best apps India: Zomato's District: Movies Events Dining took the spot as the best app on the Play Store in 2025. Meanwhile, Toonsutra: Webtoon and Manga App was given the crown of best hidden gem and Daily Planner: To Do List Task was named the best everyday essential app.

According to Google, 69 percent of Indian users reported that their first interaction with AI occurred through an app on their Android device.

Best apps in India 2025

The company says that this trend was visible across multiple categories, with invideo AI: AI Video Generator bagging the award for best app for personal growth for helping users create videos directly from text prompts.

Beyond AI, apps focused on holistic well being and multi device ecosystems also gained multiple awards.

SleepisolBio won the award for best app for watches for helping users manage sleep and stress directly from their wrists.

Meanwhile, Goodnotes won the award for best app for large screens for its AI optimised note taking ability.

Google also launched a new category called Top Trending which highlights apps that grew in popularity over the last year and had a notable impact on the ecosystem.

In this category, Google chose Instamart: 10 Mins Grocery App for its rapid growth, Seekho: Short Learning Videos for the rise of gamification in learning, and Adobe Firefly: AI Generator for transformation in art and design with generative AI.

Best games in India: Krafton's CookieRun India: Running Game claimed the title of Best Game of 2025 and Best Pick Up and Play.

Meanwhile, Free Fire Max was given the crown of Best Ongoing Game for its deep localisation and authentic connections with local audiences.

The tech giant noted that Indian developers are embracing genre diversity this year. Kamala – Horror Exorcism Escape was named the Best Indie game for its immersive survival puzzle horror experience set in 1980s rural India.