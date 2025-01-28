Hello User
Google announces renaming Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' on Maps. All you need to know

Livemint

Google announced the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed 'Gulf of America' in US maps, while users in Mexico will still see the original name. This follows an executive order from President Trump and reflects Google's policy of aligning map names with official government updates.

DORAL, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: President Donald Trump addresses the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida. The three-day planning session was expected to lay out Trump's ambitious legislative agenda. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Google on Monday announced that it will change the name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after it is officially updated on the US Geographic Names System. While the name change will be visible to the US users, Maps users in Mexico would continue to see the name ‘Gulf of Mexico’ in Mexico. Users outside both the countries will see both names on the website.

“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources." Google wrote in a post on X.

Notably, President Donald Trump had signed an executive order soon after his oath taking ceremony, changing the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America and restore the name of Mount Denali to Mount McKinley.

"As directed by the President, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America and North America's highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley," US Interior department had said in a statement last week.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum earlier this month jokingly suggested North America, including the United States, be renamed "Mexican America" - a historic name used on an early map of the region.

In 2012, Iran threatened to take legal action against Google over its decision to drop the term "Persian Gulf" from its Google Maps and leaving the waterway between Iran and the Arabian peninsula nameless. The body of water is now labeled "Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)" in other countries.

