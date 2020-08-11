Google ’s Chrome Apps will soon stop receiving support. The company has decided to let go of these apps due to the fast growth of modern Web. However, users who depend on Chrome apps don’t need to be worried. The company has announced that they will be ending support for Chrome apps in a phased manner. The announcement was first made in the month of January but the company is making a few adjustments after receiving feedback from customers and partners.

Here’s the revised timeline released by Google:

March 2020: Chrome Web Store stopped accepting new public Chrome apps. Developers will be able to update existing Chrome apps through June 2022. Enterprise administrators may continue to submit new private and unlisted Chrome apps to the Chrome Web Store.

June 2021: General support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux will end June 2021. Organizations will be able to use a policy setting to extend support on Windows, Mac, and Linux through June 2022. General support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS will remain enabled, without requiring any policy setting, through June 2022.

June 2022: Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new and updated private and unlisted Chrome apps. End support for Chrome Apps, NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI for all platforms.

This change does not impact support for Chrome Extensions. Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms. In their official blog, the company stated, “Fostering a robust ecosystem of extensions is critical to Chrome's mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users."

