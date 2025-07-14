Google, Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI join US defence to tackle national security with AI

In a significant move to strengthen national defence capabilities through artificial intelligence, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded contracts to four leading AI companies: OpenAI, Google (Alphabet), Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI. The contracts, each capped at $200 million, aim to accelerate the integration of cutting-edge AI into defence workflows, the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) confirmed on Monday.

The initiative will focus on developing advanced agentic AI systems, autonomous software agents capable of executing complex tasks, to support both combat operations and broader enterprise functions. The effort is seen as part of a broader strategy to maintain the United States’ technological edge in an increasingly competitive global environment.

“These strategic partnerships will enhance the Department’s exposure to frontier AI technologies and allow participating firms to gain deeper insight into the unique challenges faced by national security agencies,” the CDAO said in an official statement.

The move comes on the heels of the DoD’s announcement last month that OpenAI had been selected for a $200 million contract to prototype high-level AI capabilities for mission-critical scenarios, both on and off the battlefield.

Also Read | OpenAI delays launch of its first open model yet again, Sam Altman explains why

Anthropic, known for its safety-centric approach to AI, joins the effort alongside Google, whose AI division DeepMind has long been a pioneer in reinforcement learning and large language models. Elon Musk’s xAI, a relatively new entrant but rapidly expanding in ambition, is also among the firms tapped for this national defence AI push.

The White House, through the Office of Management and Budget, recently issued guidance to federal departments urging them to promote a competitive and innovative AI ecosystem in the United States. In its April directive, the administration emphasised that federal procurement of AI technologies should benefit both national interests and the public.

By partnering with these high-profile firms, the Pentagon hopes to pioneer AI solutions that could shape future warfare and ensure secure, ethical, and mission-ready deployment of frontier technologies.