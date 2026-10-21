Google, Apple and Mozilla block 8 eMudhra certificates over weak keys: What users need to know

Google, Apple and Mozilla have blocked eight digital certificates issued by Indian certificate authority eMudhra after researchers discovered dangerously weak private keys that could allow attackers to impersonate websites.

The security incident came to light on October 17, 2026, with Cloudflare confirming on October 19 at around 17:00 UTC that the compromised keys posed a serious risk to internet security.

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The vulnerability would enable hackers to produce fake certificates for any domain and possibly to hijack or manipulate Internet traffic. Major browsers, operating systems and internet infrastructure providers trusted the certificates.

Cloudflare and other tech firms have implemented emergency patches to mitigate the danger, and developers and organisations have been urged to patch vulnerable software or security systems.

eMudhra security flaw exposed dangerously weak keys Eight intermediate certificates have been issued by eMudhra in the incident. Security researcher Wayne, who brought the problem to light on October 17, said the certificates had private keys that could be compromised with just three to eight bits of effective key space.

To demonstrate the problem, Wayne created a website at emudhra.we-have-a-problem.com and published a digitally signed message reading, “We have a problem here – Wayne.”

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The demo showcased how a malicious party with access to the keys could generate trusted certificates for websites and lull users into entering passwords, credit card numbers and other personal data.

BGP.tools director Ben Cartwright-Cox termed it “bonkers” and suggested that example code could have been accidentally introduced into production systems.

Google, Apple and Cloudflare roll out emergency fixes Google, Apple and Mozilla are planning to block the affected certificates in their Chrome, Safari and Firefox browsers as of October 20. In addition, Cloudflare rolled out mitigations throughout its content delivery network, developer services and Zero Trust products.

Cloudflare was alerted to the stolen keys in its security update around 17:00 UTC on October 19. The company said that, through a security review, it had not identified any active exploitation of the problem on its own services.

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Cloudflare published updates for the Cloudflare WARP and 1.1.1.1 apps and for “cloudflared”, the Cloudflare Tunnel. It recommended that individuals update any impacted applications and organisations review their certificate trust stores and server configurations. The Go programming language maintainers also published security updates for Go 1.27.3 and Go 1.26.10, which reject the compromised keys.

Why the incident could have a lasting impact Cryptography engineer Filippo Valsorda warned that cleaning up the vulnerability could be more challenging than resolving the 2014 Heartbleed bug. Other software can accept the compromised certificates and continue to trust them in the case of outdated operating systems, embedded devices, smart home products or background services.

Other work was underway to remediate the issue, Cloudflare said, and some systems would require manual updates or redeployment.

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What users need to know Certificate transparency logs have shown no evidence, so far, that the weak keys were used to issue malicious certificates. This doesn't necessarily mean that all types of misuse are excluded.

It's typically not possible to exploit certificates and impersonate a site without being positioned between the user and the real site. For everyday users, the immediate precaution is to install the latest available browser, operating system and security application updates.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.