It’s time to celebrate. The year 2022 will soon come to an end. Everyone is busy making new year resolutions, planning parties and other ways to welcome the new year 2023. Days before the current year comes to an end, tech giant Google asked users what their first Google search in 2023 is going to be. Google posted this question via its official Twitter account. Twitteratis, as always, had some interesting replies to the question with a mix of sarcasm, fun, hope and criticism.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Google’s post that read ‘What's your first Google search of 2023 going to be?’:

ChatGPT - Many users replied saying that that first thing they will search on Google in 2023 is OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “Comparing search results and #ChatGPT answers to common questions, such as how to improve overall health," wrote one user. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was introduced earlier this month and is considered as a potential replacement for Google. Whether it will or not, only time will tell.

Amidst the Covid situation in China, concerns over the pandemic resurging have increased. “When Covid is going to end," was one of the replies to Google’s post.

Many users also showed their interest in working at Google. "How to get an entry level job at google? perhaps", “How to get into Google as a cloud engineer" are some of the questions that user say will search on Google in 2023. “How to get hired by @Google country branch after several applications and a solid international background, including Google's workshops with @AllanThygesen While I was at the Stanford University Strategic Marketing Management course," wrote another.

For some, it was an opportunity to express their criticism against Google. “None, I've been working on degoogling my life. Sick and tired of Google snooping into my private life. Found out I have skin cancer, my drove home from the doctors office, youtube started playing ads related to that. Had similar happen with a conversation I had with my therapist," wrote one user.

Users also revealed their interest in topics like ‘Pixel tablet release date’, ‘When @Huawei and @google going to join back together’ and Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Another user wrote “Whom will Elon Musk appoint as the next CEO of Twitter", which also caught our attention.