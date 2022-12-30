Google asked people about first Google search of 2023: How they reacted

It’s time to celebrate. The year 2022 will soon come to an end. Everyone is busy making new year resolutions, planning parties and other ways to welcome the new year 2023. Days before the current year comes to an end, tech giant Google asked users what their first Google search in 2023 is going to be. Google posted this question via its official Twitter account. Twitteratis, as always, had some interesting replies to the question with a mix of sarcasm, fun, hope and criticism.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}