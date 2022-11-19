Google Assistant gets new feature on podcasts: All details

Google Assistant, a virtual assistant, will get new skills to make the assistance services better. The American browser adds new voice commands to Assistant which allows users to search and play a specific episode of a podcast. Earlier, the Google Assistant could play the direct latest episode of the podcast. Now, the new commands can be used with three filters to enhance the podcast related services.
As per the latest update, users can now have access to the specific episodes of the podcasts they want to listen to by using the Google Assistant to search the episode name. As per the latest blog post of Google, until now users were only able to to play the latest episode of a podcast by saying ‘Hey Google, play XYZ’.
However, this new feature will now help the users jump right into a specific episode with the three new filters which are search using guests, search by topic and by episode directly.
Meanwhile, Google has recently announced that the company is introducing UPI Autopay as a method of payments for subscription based purchases on Google Play in India. The NPCI has introduced Autopay under UPI 2.0 and it allows customers to make recurring payments using any UPI app which supports this feature.
The UPI Autopay feature helps in setting up subscriptions. Users would require to simply tap on the payment method in the cart after selecting a subscription plan for their purchase. They need to select ‘Pay with UPI’ and simply approve the purchase in the supported UPI application.
Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail and Payments Activation for India, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand said, “We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently."
With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, the company aims to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access the helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play, as per Agarwal.