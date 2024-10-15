Google backs new nuclear plants to power AI
SummaryStartup Kairos Power plans to build small reactors to help supply electricity to the tech company’s data centers.
Google will back the construction of seven small nuclear-power reactors in the U.S., a first-of-its-kind deal that aims to help feed the tech company’s growing appetite for electricity to power AI and jump-start a U.S. nuclear revival.
