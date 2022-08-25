Google banned over 2,000 instant loan apps from Play Store in H1 2022

Subsequent to user complaints, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a law-keeping agency under the union government’s Ministry of Finance, has begun cracking down on these apps as well. Earlier this month, on August 4, the ED announced that it has frozen and attached total financial assets worth ₹264 crore — belonging to companies that operated instant loan services in India. Such services were also deemed to have had links with China, and operated under guise of having partnerships with non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) in the country.

