It's all about cryptocurrency across the world as more investors are showing interest in digital currency over time. And looking at the rage, Google has banned eight dangerous and fake applications from its Play Store, which have the potential to install malware on your Android phones.

These eight apps are masquerading as cryptocurrency cloud mining apps where users can earn cryptocurrency by investing money into a cloud-mining operation.

According to a report by Security firm Trend Micro, these malicious apps only trick victims into watching ads, paying for subscription services that have an average monthly fee of $15, and paying for increased mining capabilities without getting anything in return. “We have reported our findings to Google Play, and the apps have been promptly removed from the Play Store," it said in a statement.

These are the fraudulent apps that are now no longer available on the Play Store:

BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining

Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining

Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining

Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System

Bitcoin 2021

MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & btc miner

Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

Two of these are even paid apps that users need to purchase; Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining costs $12.99 to download, while Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System costs $5.99.

“It’s important to note that upon searching the keywords “cloud mining" on Google Play, we still found numerous concerning applications of the same type. Some of these apps have even been downloaded more than 100,000 times," the report further stated.

Moreover, Trend Micro also says that there are over 120 fake cryptocurrency mining apps still available. These apps have affected more than 4,500 users in the last year, it added.

