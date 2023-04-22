On Friday, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, announced its plans to enhance its generative AI chatbot, Bard, to aid individuals in coding for software development. The tech giant's move comes as it endeavors to keep pace in the rapidly advancing race for AI technology.

In an effort to catch up with Microsoft Corp, Google recently launched Bard for public use. Microsoft's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which was released last year by the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, sparked a race among technology companies to make AI more accessible to users.

Bard is characterized by Google as an experimental project that enables users to collaborate with generative AI, a type of technology that creates content based on past data rather than identifying it.

According to Google's announcement on Friday, Bard will possess the ability to code in 20 different programming languages, including Python, C, and Java. Additionally, the AI chatbot will assist users in debugging and explaining code. Bard will also be capable of optimizing code to enhance its speed and efficiency with uncomplicated prompts like "Could you make that code faster?"

At present, only a limited group of users can access Bard and interact with the chatbot by asking questions, rather than utilizing Google's conventional search tool.

Google’s Bard was introduced last month. The conversational chatbot is aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. However, the announcement was termed as ‘rushed’ and botched’ by Google employees themselves.

Bard has the capability to present users with three distinct versions or "drafts" of any given response, allowing them to switch between them. Additionally, if a user wishes to obtain web results for a particular query, Bard will display a "Google it" button.

