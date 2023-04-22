Google Bard set to develop software codes with its latest AI chatbot upgrade1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:46 PM IST
- According to Google's announcement on Friday, Bard will possess the ability to code in 20 different programming languages, including Python, C, and Java. Additionally, the AI chatbot will assist users in debugging and explaining code.
On Friday, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, announced its plans to enhance its generative AI chatbot, Bard, to aid individuals in coding for software development. The tech giant's move comes as it endeavors to keep pace in the rapidly advancing race for AI technology.
