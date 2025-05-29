Google begins direct online sales of Pixel devices in India: What it means for users

Google has started selling its popular hardware products directly to Indian consumers through its official online store, a significant move that comes ahead of the expected launch of its first physical retail outlets in the country.

For the first time, Indian users can purchase Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds directly from the Google Store website. Until now, the company relied on authorised retail partners and online sales through Flipkart, the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform.

The move aligns Google more closely with rival Apple, which already operates a direct-to-consumer model in India. Apple launched its own online store in the country in 2020 and now has two physical retail locations – one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi – with plans for further expansion.

According to a Reuters report from earlier this year, the American tech giant is in the final stages of choosing sites for its debut brick-and-mortar stores in India, marking the tech giant's first physical retail foray outside the United States.

By establishing its own retail presence, Google appears to be adopting a strategy that has proven highly successful for Apple over the past two decades. Apple’s global retail network, consisting of more than 500 stores, has played a crucial role in driving sales and building brand loyalty.

Pixel smartphones in India are priced between approximately ₹30,000 and ₹1.6 lakh ($360 to $1,900), while Apple's iPhones range from around ₹43,000 to ₹1.75 lakh ($520 to $2,100). Google has also recently started manufacturing some Pixel models in India, aligning with the government’s push for local production.

Despite these efforts, Google continues to trail Apple in India’s premium smartphone segment. Data from research firm Counterpoint suggests Apple held a commanding 55 per cent share of the high-end market (phones priced above $520) in 2024, whereas Google captured just two per cent.